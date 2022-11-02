Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.48 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 241.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

