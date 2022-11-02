Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 118,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Up 0.6 %

COHU opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COHU shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cohu to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

