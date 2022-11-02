Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,050 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HT. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 874.4% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 270,567 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 248,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 751.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 159,362 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $375.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.04.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.