Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in TEGNA by 51.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $477,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.76. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.17%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

