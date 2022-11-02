Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDOT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after buying an additional 448,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after buying an additional 302,695 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 55.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 192,279 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 85.4% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 387,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 178,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

