Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.62 Million in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 187,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HLMN. Benchmark cut their target price on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

HLMN stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.48. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

