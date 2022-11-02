Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,402,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QCR to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of QCRH opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $858.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

