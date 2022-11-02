Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €117.00 ($119.39) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Price Performance

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. Safran has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $35.41.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.