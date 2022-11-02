Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $167.61

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.61 ($2.03) and traded as low as GBX 87.20 ($1.05). Saga shares last traded at GBX 87.95 ($1.06), with a volume of 602,380 shares traded.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Saga from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 92 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £123.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.
