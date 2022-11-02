Salem Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,402 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.2% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $228.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.53 and a 200-day moving average of $260.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.