Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJYGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as low as $2.97. Sappi shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 1,636 shares trading hands.

Sappi Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sappi Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi

(Get Rating)

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.