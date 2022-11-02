Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as low as $2.97. Sappi shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 1,636 shares trading hands.

Sappi Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sappi Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

