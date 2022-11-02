SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $346.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $408.00 to $346.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $345.73.

SBA Communications stock opened at $275.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. FMR LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,165,000 after buying an additional 783,686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 93.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,617,000 after acquiring an additional 674,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 45.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,344,000 after acquiring an additional 652,954 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after acquiring an additional 624,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,847,000 after acquiring an additional 366,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

