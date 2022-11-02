Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $279.38

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.38 ($3.38) and traded as low as GBX 272.82 ($3.30). Schroder Income Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 275.50 ($3.33), with a volume of 25,694 shares traded.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £191.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 279.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 291.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Ewen Cameron Watt bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £8,370 ($10,113.58).

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

