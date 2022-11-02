Scotiabank Begins Coverage on nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Equities researchers at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NCNO stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. nCino has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.52.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

