Scotiabank Lowers Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$56.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SNMSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Spin Master Stock Performance

SNMSF opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

