Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $783.11

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 783.11 ($9.46) and traded as low as GBX 737.50 ($8.91). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 746 ($9.01), with a volume of 1,459,184 shares traded.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 783.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 801.72. The firm has a market cap of £10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

