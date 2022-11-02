Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.35.

Seagen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $126.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.95. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Seagen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

