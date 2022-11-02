Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $170.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGEN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.35.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $126.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.95. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Seagen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

