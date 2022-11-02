SEB Equities Downgrades Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALF) to Hold

Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €7.00 ($7.14) price target on the stock.
Separately, Danske cut Terveystalo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Terveystalo Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of TTALF stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. Terveystalo Oyj has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95.
Terveystalo Oyj Company Profile
Terveystalo Oyj provides occupational healthcare services in Finland. The company offers general practice and specialist medical care, diagnostic, outpatient surgery, dental, and other adjacent services; and outsourcing services, staffing services, child welfare services, oral health, laboratory, imaging, wellbeing, day surgery, healthcare outsourcing, healthcare staffing, and primary and specialty care services.
