SEB Equities Downgrades Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALF) to Hold

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALFGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €7.00 ($7.14) price target on the stock.

Separately, Danske cut Terveystalo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Terveystalo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of TTALF stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. Terveystalo Oyj has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95.

Terveystalo Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terveystalo Oyj provides occupational healthcare services in Finland. The company offers general practice and specialist medical care, diagnostic, outpatient surgery, dental, and other adjacent services; and outsourcing services, staffing services, child welfare services, oral health, laboratory, imaging, wellbeing, day surgery, healthcare outsourcing, healthcare staffing, and primary and specialty care services.

