Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 6,304,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,924,000 after buying an additional 1,085,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,568,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 135,641 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SXT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.