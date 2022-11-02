SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,564 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,368 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN stock opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

