SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $157.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.