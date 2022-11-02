SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 302,564 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 995.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,564 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 208,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 817,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 125.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,450,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 807,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 892,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

INO opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 187.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.