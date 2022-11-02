SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 550 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $238.57 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $422.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.18 and its 200-day moving average is $258.65.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.