SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 70,710 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of AMMO from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other news, Director Harry S. Markley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AMMO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.30.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. AMMO had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

