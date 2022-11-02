SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 122.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ASIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
Shares of ASIX opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.79.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
