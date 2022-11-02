SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,921 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $241.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.16. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

