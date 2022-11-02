SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,410,000 after buying an additional 115,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,285,000 after purchasing an additional 180,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,361,000 after purchasing an additional 288,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,989,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.65.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

