SG Americas Securities LLC Has $549,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $116.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.60. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

