SG Americas Securities LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,841 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 333,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 110.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.20% of the company’s stock.
Vuzix Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of VUZI stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $330.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. Vuzix Co. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $16.20.
About Vuzix
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
