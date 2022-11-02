SG Americas Securities LLC Has $572,000 Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAH. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.94. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $59.19.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at $26,012,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.