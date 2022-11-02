SG Americas Securities LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,922 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 15.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.
ChargePoint Price Performance
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at $365,087.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,087.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,431,470.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,457 shares of company stock worth $2,925,399. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Read More
