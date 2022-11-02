SG Americas Securities LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,922 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 15.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

ChargePoint Price Performance

ChargePoint stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.78. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at $365,087.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,087.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,431,470.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,457 shares of company stock worth $2,925,399. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.