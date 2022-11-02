SG Americas Securities LLC Has $596,000 Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 27.5% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.77.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.