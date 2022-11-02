SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYEL. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 784,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 61,371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lyell Immunopharma

In other news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 988,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.