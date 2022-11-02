SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $578,000 Investment in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $935.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.45.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

