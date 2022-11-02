SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,873 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,366 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,354 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $332,454,000 after buying an additional 135,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in 3D Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,662,937 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $77,778,000 after purchasing an additional 195,397 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,774,974 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,383.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.49. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

