SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,964 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,549,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,010,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 178.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,622,000 after buying an additional 10,814,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,410,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,152,000 after buying an additional 465,827 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at about $81,720,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,383,000 after buying an additional 135,906 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Nielsen Price Performance

Nielsen Profile

Shares of NLSN opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03.

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.