SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. Mizuho started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a market cap of $341.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.27.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

