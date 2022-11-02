SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 17,580 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Owens & Minor by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Owens & Minor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.
Owens & Minor Stock Performance
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Owens & Minor Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
Featured Articles
