SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,773 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,617,000 after buying an additional 674,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,344,000 after buying an additional 652,954 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 387,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 320,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $275.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.54.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.73.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

