SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,077 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,167.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 158,832 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 266,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $540,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 447.06%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

