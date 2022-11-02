SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth $200,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

