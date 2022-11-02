SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,568 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. State Street Corp increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,934,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,498 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 660,985 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,551,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,275,000 after buying an additional 207,988 shares during the period.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $121,969.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $121,969.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $57,599.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,261,677.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,752 shares of company stock valued at $405,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.89. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.12 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

