SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,744 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,623,000 after buying an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.4 %

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,142,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,484.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,696 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.