SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,080 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in IAA by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 129,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA Stock Performance

NYSE IAA opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.54. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.