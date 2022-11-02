SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 19,375 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.