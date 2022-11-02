SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,503 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,503 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 10.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 417.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 515,158 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 17.2% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 707,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 52.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 56,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

About HUTCHMED

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.