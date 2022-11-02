SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,167 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY stock opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Stories

