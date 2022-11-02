SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,167 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.
Dycom Industries Stock Performance
DY stock opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.
Insider Activity at Dycom Industries
In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.
Dycom Industries Company Profile
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
