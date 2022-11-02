SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 59,380 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

REPL stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 19.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $939.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.90. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

