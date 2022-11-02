SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 707 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 50,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 311,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

BATS EZU opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

